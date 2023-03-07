SOFTS-Arabica coffee recovers from 2-1/2 week low, sugar also up

Adds closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday, recovering from a 2-1/2 week low in the previous session, while futures for both raw and white sugar ended with gains.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.25 cents, or 1.2%, at $1.8255 per lb.

* Dealers said, however, that coffee is likely to head lower from here after a slide in export premiums in top producers Columbia, Brazil and Honduras over the past week, indicating improved near-term supplies.

* They also noted that ICE certified stocks continued to decrease, hitting the lowest level since last year at 763,700 bags on Tuesday.

* Colombia produced 1.03 million 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in February, up 10% from the same month last year, the national coffee federation said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2was little changed at $2,152 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3settled up 0.15 cents, or 0.7%, at 21.02 cents per lb, the highest price since end of February.

* Dealers said sugar remains supported by diminished production prospects in India, the world's second-largest exporter, and could head to the 21.20-21.50 level.

* They added, however, that funds are believed to have a large long position that they could choose to trim back.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.90, or 1.4%, at $588.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 4 pounds, or 0.2%, at 2,133 pounds per tonne​, having hit a six-year high of 2,177 pounds last week.

* Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & SpruengliLISN.S on Tuesday said its profit rose last year and proposed a higher dividend despite a challenging year in which inflationary pressures dampened consumer sentiment in key markets.

* May New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $35, or 1.3%, at $2,756 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman, Jane Merriman and Shinjini Ganguli)

