Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee recovers from 1-1/2-month low; raw sugar also up

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE ROBERTO GOMES

Arabica coffee on ICE recovered on Tuesday after hitting a 1-1/2 month low in the prior session, while raw sugar also gained as the wider financial markets shrugged off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery. [MKTS/GLOB]

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee on ICE recovered on Tuesday after hitting a 1-1/2 month low in the prior session, while raw sugar also gained as the wider financial markets shrugged off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was up 0.7% to $2.2485 per lb at 1220 GMT, recovering from Monday's 1-1/2 month ​low. Arabica closed last year up 76%.

* Dealers said arabica, the biggest gainer among all commonly traded commodities last year, was likely to fall next week due to fund index rebalancing.

* They estimate the Bloomberg Commodity Index, for example, needs to sell roughly 1% of its coffee portfolio to meet its coffee allocation target for this year. This equals about 13,000 lots of selling, they said.

* Honduran coffee exports almost doubled in December versus a year earlier to reach 386,806 60-kg bags, data showed.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,350 a tonne. The contract hit a 10-year high of $2,384 last Thursday, and ended last year up 71%.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.80 cents per lb. The contract ended 2021 up 21.9% but has since struggled.

* Dealers said sugar's upside was limited for now as lacklustre demand meets adequate supply and improved prospects for the next crop from top producer Brazil.

* Brazil has seen widespread rains in the centre-south region of late.

* Indian sugar mills have produced 11.56 million tonnes of sugar in the first three months of 2021/22 marketing year, up nearly 4.3% from the same period a year earlier.

* March white sugar LSUc1 ​rose 0.3% to $495.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​fell 0.1% to $2,496 a tonne. The contract ended 2021 down just over 3%, bucking the trend in sugar and coffee.

* Dealers said the decrease in New York cocoa's open interest in the last few days suggested speculators had further liquidated their long positions.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.4% to 1,695 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular