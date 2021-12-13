SOFTS-Arabica coffee recovers, cocoa jumps over 2%

Commodities

Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed higher on Monday, reversing most of the losses from the two previous sessions, but remained far from the 10-year peak hit last week.

Cocoa gained more than 2%, while sugar closed lower.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.7% to $2.3670 per lb. It hit a 10-year high of $2.5235 last Tuesday.

* Stocks of arabica in ICE exchange warehouses, previously a significant source of concern for the market, have stopped their relentless decline for now. KC-TOT-TOT

* The size of the next Brazilian crop is key to the market going forward and traders have been touring coffee fields in the country to better assess production potential.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators cut their net long position by 911 contracts to 46,661 in the week to Dec. 7, data showed.

* Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.17% to $2,287 a tonne after also setting a 10-year high of $2,334 last Tuesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 19.64 cents per lb.

* ICE sugar speculators cut their net long position by 13,169 contracts to 97,930 in the week to Dec. 7.

* Dealers said sugar is beholden to sentiment in the wider financial markets and will continue to consolidate near term. They added, however, that a move above 20 cents is more likely than a break below 19.50, given forecasts for tighter supplies.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $510.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.4% to $2,532 a tonne, the highest price in more than two weeks.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2% to 1,706 pounds a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 824,000 tonnes by Dec. 12, exporters estimated, down 10.4% from the same period last season.

* World No.2 producer Ghana's cocoa arrivals since the start of the season on Oct. 1 reached 132,000 tonnes by Nov. 25, down 54.5% from the same period the previous season, official figures showed.

* ICE cocoa speculators trimmed their net short position by 368 contracts to 27,180 in the week to Dec. 7.

