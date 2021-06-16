SOFTS-Arabica coffee recovers, cocoa falls on surplus

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to close

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed up on Wednesday but remained some way off recent highs, with much-needed rains in top producer Brazil pressuring prices. Cocoa fell again on ample supplies.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.2 cents, or 1.4%, at $1.5545 per lb, having hit its lowest since late May on Tuesday at $1.5280.

* Coffee has been easing off a 4-1/2 year high hit earlier this month with the return of rains in Brazil.

* Citi said in a note it remains bullish on arabica longer-term, seeing prices averaging $1.65 in the fourth quarter as the drought-like conditions in Brazil have already damaged the current and next season's crop.

* Green coffee stocks stored at U.S. ports rose for the second consecutive month at end-May, up 52,571 60 kg bags to 5.81 million.

* The situation in Colombia is improving, but the government warned it will take long for ports to get back to normal flow.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $29, or 1.8%, at $1,629 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,624 pounds per tonne.

* September New York cocoa CCc2​fell $6, or 0.2%, to $2,422 a tonne.

* "Cocoa markets remain in hefty surplus and prices are unlikely to rally much until possibly 2022/23," said Citi.

* It said it sees prices averaging just $2,400 a tonne in the fourth quarter as it raised its surplus forecast for the current season by 75,000 tonnes to 225,000 tonnes.

* The bank also sees a surplus of 100,000 tonnes next season.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​was little changed at 17.04 cents per lb.

* Dealers said sugar remains under pressure from a lack of nearby demand and improving weather in major producers like India, Thailand, and even Brazil.

* They added, however, that end users are keen to buy around 16.90 cents, limiting the downside, with the upside capped at 18 cents - a level that would likely prompt selling by producers.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​​settled down $3.80, or 0.9%, at $437.00 a tonne.

* Vietnam has imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products from Thailand for five years to replace a temporary tax introduced in February.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

