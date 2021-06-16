SOFTS-Arabica coffee recovers, cocoa falls on surplus

Updates prices, recasts, adds details

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday but remained some way off recent highs, with much-needed rains in top producer Brazil pressuring prices. Cocoa fell again on ample supplies.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2rose 1% to $1.5480 per lb at 1258 GMT, having hit its lowest since late May on Tuesday at $1.5280.

* Coffee has been easing off a 4-1/2 year high hit earlier this month with the return of rains in Brazil.

* Citi said in a note it remains bullish on arabica longer-term, seeing prices averaging $1.65 in the fourth quarter as the drought-like conditions in Brazil have already damaged the current and next season's crop.

* Green coffee stocks stored at U.S. ports rose for the second consecutive month at end-May, up 52,571 60 kg bags to 5.81 million. They hit their lowest since June 2015 in late March.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2rose 0.7% to $1,611 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1% to 1,616 pounds per tonne.

* September New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.9% to $2,406 a tonne.

* "Cocoa markets remain in hefty surplus and prices are unlikely to rally much until possibly 2022/23," said Citi.

* It said it sees prices averaging just $2,400 a tonne in the fourth quarter as it raised its surplus forecast for the current season by 75,000 tonnes to 225,000 tonnes.

* The bank also sees a surplus of 100,000 tonnes next season.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 0.8% to 17.18 cents per lb, having fallen 1.4% in the prior session.

* Dealers said sugar remains under pressure from a lack of nearby demand and improving weather in major producers like India, Thailand, and even Brazil.

* They added, however, that end users are keen to buy around 16.90 cents, limiting the downside, with the upside capped at 18 cents - a level that would likely prompt selling by producers.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​edged up 0.5% to $442.70 a tonne.

* Vietnam has imposed an anti-dumping levy of 47.64% on some sugar products from Thailand for five years to replace a temporary tax introduced in February.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Steve Orlofsky)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

