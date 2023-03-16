SOFTS-Arabica coffee recovers after hitting six-week low

March 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE recovered on Thursday, taking their cue from a calmer tone in the broader financial markets and recovering from a six-week low hit in the prior session.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 gained 1.2% to $1.7455 per lb at 1033 GMT, having touched a low of $1.7105 on Wednesday.

* U.S. green coffee stocks fell by 159,994 bags to 6.1 million 60-kg bags by the end of February, their lowest since late June, data from the Green Coffee Association showed.

* Rabobank said traders were relying on stocks, including ICE-certified stock, because differentials or premiums for physical coffee in top producer Brazil remain elevated.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,064 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's domestic coffee prices fell from last week following the global trend, while in Indonesia supplies from the ongoing mini harvest were scarce due to unfavourable weather, traders said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​slipped 0.3% to 20.45 cents per lb.

* The commodity fell for the fourth consecutive session, leading to a more bearish technical price outlook.

* The market remains underpinned, however, by concern about diminishing prospects for production in countries, including China, India, Thailand and the European Union.

* Rabobank said a strong and early start to the harvest in top producer Brazil seems unlikely given the amount of rain still falling.

* The market is relying on supply from Brazil to plug the near-term supply tightness, it added.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​was little changed at $580.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​rose 0.3% to $2,625 a tonne, recovering from falls in the previous session linked to the downbeat tone in the broader financial markets.

* May London LCCc2 cocoa was little changed at 2,047 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)

