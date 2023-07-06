News & Insights

SOFTS-Arabica coffee recovers after hitting 6-month low, sugar falls

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

July 06, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their lowest in six months on Thursday before partially recovering, on easing supply concerns. Sugar and cocoa closed down.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 1.55 cents, or 1%, at $1.6045 per lb after hitting its lowest since late January at $1.5580.

* Dealers cited an accelerating harvest in top producer Brazil, good output expectations for the current 2023/24 crop and favourable weather in the country's coffee regions.

* Rabobank said demand concerns were escalating after data showed coffee imports fell sharply in Europe, the U.S. and Japan in the first quarter.

* It also noted that roasters could start using more arabica rather than robusta in their blends if prices of lower grades arabicas fell any further.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was little changed at $2,510 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam fell this week, tracking a drop in ICE futures, while prices rose in Indonesia on limited bean supplies.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.28 cent, or 1.2%, at 23.25 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was seeking a new level and may try to consolidate around 23 cents, in a more volatile trading as volumes drop.

* SuedzuckerSZUG.DE said it expects the EU to remain a net sugar importer this year, with global prices expected to remain high.

* Given this "continued positive market environment", Suedzucker said it expects to achieve continued high sugar prices in the EU.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $657.30 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 36 pounds, or 1.4%, at 2,601 pounds per metric ton as the market continues to consolidate after Tuesday's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Indicating that near-term supplies remain tight, July cocoa is trading at a premium of about 200 pounds to September LCC-1=R.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell $56, or 1.7%, to $3,313 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Shinjini Ganguli)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

