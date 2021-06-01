SOFTS-Arabica coffee recedes after hitting 4-1/2 year high, sugar up

(Includes closing prices, comments)

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed slightly down on Tuesday after earlier hitting a fresh 4-1/2-year high with continuing support from a drought in top producer Brazil.

Sugar and cocoa closed up.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee settled down 1.3 cents, or 0.8%, at $1.6105 per lb, after setting a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675 earlier in the session.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the worst dry spell in 91 years in top producer Brazil, which is diminishing the outlook for next year's crop.

* But the strong gains recently left the arabica market ripe for a correction at some point, they added.

* "Weather forecasters expect the much too dry weather to continue from June until August, which is not a good sign for the 2022/23 crop, flowering of which begins from September," Commerzbank said in a note.

* There were signs on Tuesday that Colombian protesters could clear roads before new talks with the government, so coffee exports could resume.

* Costa Rican coffee exports rose 11% in May from the same month last year.

* July robusta coffee settled up $8, or 0.5%, at $1,591 a tonne, after setting a 2-1/2-year high of $1,619.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar settled up 0.33 cent, or 1.9%, at 17.69 cents per lb, after setting a two-week high of 17.89 cents.

* Dealers noted recent drought warnings by government agencies in Brazil had helped to strengthen sugar prices.

* "The news did concentrate our minds on the potential for a disaster in CS (Centre-South) Brazil," Marex analyst Robin Shaw said in a note, adding there was also good demand for raws in the physical market including from China.

* There were light rains in some parts of Brazil over the weekend, but more is needed to improve crops.

* August white sugar ​settled up $5.30, or 1.2%, at $464.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa ​​settled up $11, or 0.4%, at $2,467 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast there would be a global cocoa surplus of 165,000 tonnes in the 2020/21 season (October/September), up from a previous projection of 102,000 tonnes.

* September London cocoa settled up 8 pounds, or 0.5%, at 1,640 pounds per tonne​, with the strength of sterling helping to cap gains. [GBP/] (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, Christina Fincher and Jonathan Oatis) ((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo)) Keywords: GLOBAL SOFTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.