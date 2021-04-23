SOFTS-Arabica coffee, raw sugar hit highest levels in nearly two months

Adds closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee on ICE hit its highest level in nearly two months on Friday, helped by a strengthening Brazilian real and by signs demand is recovering just as supplies from Brazil are expected to fall short.

Raw sugar also hit its highest level since late February, above 17 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 2.35 cents, or 1.7%, at $1.385 per lb, after peaking at $1.4015, the highest since early March.

* "We adjust our 2021/22 production estimates down to 164.8 million bags on further weather risks in Brazil, Colombia and Indonesia. With (a) demand estimate of 173.1 million bags, we expect a global deficit of 8.4 million bags," said Citi in a note.

* The bank upgraded its 6-12 month price forecast by 0.05 cents to $1.40 per lb.

* Arabica futures are heading into a sensitive trading period when currency moves, the pace of a post-COVID-19 recovery and clarity on future crops could lead prices to break higher, the head of a Brazilian coffee exporting group said.

* The Brazilian real BRL= hit a two-month peak versus the dollar on Friday, deterring farmers in the world's top producer from selling by lowering returns in local currency.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $8, or 0.6%, at $1,416 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 closed basically flat at 16.91 cents per lb, after peaking at 17.08 cents.

* Dealers said sugar remains well supported, with a diminished crop outlook in Brazil and the European Union.

* Citi lowered its 2021/22 sugar surplus forecast to around 2.9 million tonnes, 22% less than its March estimate, primarily due to crop downgrades in Brazil. The bank sees second quarter prices averaging 16.2 cents/lb.

* Czarnikow said April should end as the driest in a decade in Brazil, with rains 70% below average, adding that it sees a possible downside to its current estimate of 580 million tonnes for the centre-south cane crop.

* ​August white sugar LSUc1​settled down $1.20, or 0.3%, at $461.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was flat at 1,647 pounds per tonne​.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​​​settled up $8, or 0.3%, to $2,450 a tonne.

