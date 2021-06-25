SOFTS-Arabica coffee rallies on strong Brazilian real; sugar flat

Commodities

Arabica coffee rallied on Friday as the Brazilian real surged to its highest in a year versus the dollar, deterring selling in Brazil by lowering returns in local currency terms.

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee rallied on Friday as the Brazilian real surged to its highest in a year versus the dollar, deterring selling in Brazil by lowering returns in local currency terms. BRL=

Raw sugar was little changed, while cocoa recovered.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 4.4 cents, or 2.9%, at $1.578 per lb. The contract gained 4.6% in the week.

* Besides the boost from currency, dry conditions in top producer Brazil remain a concern, with few showers expected in coffee growing regions in the next 10 days.

* A Brazilian dealer said the local market is quiet amid fears over increasing freight rates, uncertain demand and a lot of material already presold.

* Brokers also noted news of falling temperatures in Brazil next week as a cold mass moves over the country, but there is no damage expected to coffee trees.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $29, or 1.8%, at $1,679 a tonne.

* ICE robusta coffee stocks have begun falling this month as the contract's wide discount to arabica spurs demand.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.03 cent, or 0.2%, at 16.90 cents per lb. The contract gained 2.9% in the week.

* Dealers said the market remains firmly in the 150-point range seen this month, with Thursday's gains speculative in nature given still-bearish technical signals.

* Brazilian mills in the main center-south region produced 2.19 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, 14% less than a year earlier and below market expectations.

* French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Friday that its head of trading and marketing, Philippe Huet, was leaving, adding to a series of management changes in recent months.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​settled up $1.00, or 0.2%, at $427.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $36, or 1.5%, at $2,380 a tonne, as the market recovered after hitting its lowest since early May on Thursday.

* Dealers said industry are reluctant to buy as demand remains lackluster, while cocoa producers are keen to sell given excess supplies.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​closed up 13 pounds, or 0.8%, at 1,618 pounds per tonne​, having also hit its lowest since early May on Thursday.

