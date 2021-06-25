SOFTS-Arabica coffee rallies on strong Brazilian real

Commodities

Arabica coffee rallied on Friday as the Brazilian real surged to its highest in a year versus the dollar, deterring selling in Brazil by lowering returns in local currency terms.

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee rallied on Friday as the Brazilian real surged to its highest in a year versus the dollar, deterring selling in Brazil by lowering returns in local currency terms. BRL=

Raw sugar fell and cocoa was mixed.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.3% to $157 per lb at 1406 GMT, recovering from the previous session when it settled down 0.3%.

* Dry conditions in top producer Brazil remain a concern, with few showers expected in Brazil's coffee growing regions in the next ten days.

* A Brazilian dealer said the local market is quiet amid fears over increasing freight rates, uncertain demand and a lot of material already pre-sold.

* Growers in Brazil harvested 40% of the 2021 crop by June 22, a slower pace than in previous seasons, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $1,660 a tonne.

* ICE robusta coffee stocks have begun falling this month as the contract's wide discount to arabica spurs demand.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.8% to 16.79 cents per lb, reversing 1.4% gains from the prior session.

* Dealers said the market remains firmly in the 150 point range seen this month, with Thursday's gains speculative in nature given still bearish technical signals.

* Brazilian mills in the main centre-south region produced 2.19 million tonnes of sugar in the first half of June, 14% less than a year earlier and below market expectations.

* French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Friday that its head of trading and marketing, Philippe Huet, was leaving, adding to a series of management changes in recent months.

* August white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.3% to $425.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​rose 0.9% to $2,364 a tonne, as the market recovered after hitting hit its lowest since early May on Thursday.

* Dealers said industry are reluctant to buy as demand remains lacklustre, while cocoa producers are keen to sell given excess supplies.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.6% to 1,614 pounds per tonne, having also hit its lowest since early May on Thursday.

