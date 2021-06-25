SOFTS-Arabica coffee rallies on strong Brazilian real

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee rallied on Friday as the Brazilian real hovered near its highest in a year versus the dollar, deterring selling in Brazil by lowering returns in local currency terms. BRL=

Raw sugar slipped and cocoa was mixed.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.8% to $1.5615 per lb at 1047 GMT, recovering from the previous session when it settled down 0.3%.

* Dry conditions in top producer Brazil remain a concern, with few showers expected in Brazil's coffee growing regions in the next ten days.

* A Brazilian dealer said the local market is quiet amid fears over increasing freight rates, uncertain demand and a lot of material already pre-sold.

* Growers in Brazil harvested 40% of the 2021 crop by June 22, a slower pace than in previous seasons, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $27, or 1.7%, to $1,650 a tonne.

* ICE robusta coffee stocks have begun falling this month as the contract's discount to arabica grows, spurring demand.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 slipped 0.2% to 16.90 cents per lb, consolidating the 1.4% gains from the prior session.

* Dealers said the market remains firmly in the 150 point range seen this month, with Thursday's gains speculative in nature given still bearish technical signals.

* Brazil's industry group Unica should release production data later this session, which is expected to show output in the first half of June was broadly in line with the 2.55 million tonnes produced last year.

* Gains in the wider financial markets were underpinning sugar, with global equities and oil surging. O/RMKTS/GLOB

* August white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.1% to $426.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​rose 0.3% to $2,350 a tonne, having hit its lowest since early May on Thursday.

* Dealers said industry are reluctant to buy as demand remains lacklustre, while cocoa producers are keen to sell given excess supplies.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​dipped 0.1% to 1,603 pounds per tonne, having also hit its lowest since early May on Thursday.

(Editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.