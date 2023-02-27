SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices weaken, sugar and cocoa climb

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday, slipping further from last week's four-month peak, while sugar and cocoa prices were higher.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.3% at $1.8510 per lb by 1454 GMT after climbing last week to a four-month high of $1.9415.

* Dealers said short covering by speculators had helped to fuel the recent run-up but it now appears to have abated.

* The market continued to be underpinned, however, by tightness in physical markets in Brazil and Colombia and declining exchange stocks.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 800,137 60kg bags on Feb. 24 after falling by more than 90,000 bags from a 7-1/2 month peak set on Feb. 8.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 1.8% at $2,113 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports in January rose 23% from the same month last year, according to a Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) report seen by Reuters on Saturday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 21.52 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness, with the March premium to May SB-1=R at about 1.65 cents ahead of its expiry on Tuesday.

* A diminishing outlook for production in India has also helped to boost prices.

* India is likely to produce 33.5 million tonnes of sugar in the season to Sept. 30 this year, down 2.9% from the previous forecast of 34.5 million tonnes, a leading trade body said on Monday, after unfavourable weather hit cane yields.

* May white sugar LSUc1 gained 0.4% to $564.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,762 a tonne, edging back towards last week's one-year high of $2,812.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 2,123 pounds a tonne.

