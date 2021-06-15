SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices weaken, sugar also slips

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Tuesday, with much-needed rains forecast for top producer Brazil, while raw sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 3.2 cents, or 2.1%, to $1.53 per lb at 1428 GMT.

* Dealers said the market was weighed down partly by an improving outlook for next year's harvest in Brazil, with rain falling during the past few days and more forecast, bringing some relief after a period of extreme dry weather.

* They said that coffee was now moving to ports in Colombia after recent anti-government protests led to a sharp decline in exports during May, though there are expected to be continuing delays to shipments for at least the next two or three months.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $5, or 0.3%, to $1,591 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.27 cents, or 1.6%, to 17.02 cents per lb.

* Dealers said that favourable crop prospects in India and Thailand, along with the strong pace of production in Brazil, had helped to put the market on the defensive while consumption also appears weak.

* However, dealers also said that some support had been provided by stronger energy markets, raising the possibility of a shift to using more cane to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar.

* "Fundamentals-driven players are likely to be happy to accumulate on price dips while the perceived need to keep sugar prices around about ethanol parity continues," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $6.60, or 1.5%, to $441.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,630 pounds a tonne.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $12, or 0.5%, to $2,435 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.