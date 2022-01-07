Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices surge, raw sugar hits 5-month low

ICE arabica coffee futures rose sharply on Friday, boosted by concerns about the outlook for Brazil's crop and declining exchange stocks, while raw sugar slid to a five-month low.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was up 3.4% at $2.3950 per lb by 1448 GMT.

* Dealers said the outlook for this year's crop in top producer Brazil remained a central focus with drought and frosts in 2021 denting prospects and concern that recent rains had been excessive in some areas.

* Severe rains have flooded coffee fields and other crops in central eastern areas in Brazil, the latest in a climate roller-coaster for the nation's agricultural regions.

* Falling exchange stocks remained a supportive factor.

* Certified ICE arabica coffee stocks were at 1.52 million bags as of Jan. 6, down from 1.60 million a month earlier.

* "At this rate, it's not inconceivable to see 1 million or less by summer ... this should in turn lead to a more inverted market which will also encourage funds to continue to position from the long side," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report.

* A drop in exchange stocks reduces the amount of coffee which can be tendered and can lead to nearby months trading at significant premiums to more distant positions.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.6% to $2,343 a tonne, climbing towards a 10-year high of $2,384 set in late December.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.3% lower at 18.14 cents per lb after falling to a five-month low of 18.06 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for cane production in Brazil following recent rains had helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Cane harvests in India and Thailand have also started well and production in both countries could potentially be slightly higher than expected.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.02% to $486.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 2.1% at $2,473 a tonne, rebounding from the prior session's two-month low of $2,408.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 2.1% to 1,687 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

