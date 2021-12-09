SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip, sugar, cocoa also weaken

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee, sugar and cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Thursday, weighed down by broad-based weakness in crude oil and other commodity markets linked to increased restrictions in some parts of the world to slow the spread of COVID-19. O/R

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.8% to $2.3990 per lb by 1548 GMT, extending the market's pullback from a 10-year high of $2.5235 set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said, however, the overall uptrend remained intact with the market supported by a drop in exports from Colombia and concerns that adverse weather earlier this year could dent production in Brazil next year.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,297 a tonne, hovering just below a 10-year high of $2,334 set on Tuesday.

* Light rain in Vietnam's Central Highlands, the world's top robusta bean producer, continued to disrupt coffee picking and drying process while few farmers started to offer new beans from 2021/22 crop season, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 19.64 cents per lb.

* Dealers said broader macro-influences continued to play a major role in sugar market trends with recent concerns about the new COVID-19 variant prompting funds to scale-back long positions in the sweetener.

* They noted the market derived some support from the likely extension of La Nina weather conditions through the upcoming northern hemisphere winter.

* La Nina can lead to drier-than-normal weather in southern Brazil, a region which suffered from drought this year, potentially resulting in another poor sugarcane crop next year.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $509.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.85% at $2,449 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,675 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.