Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip, sugar and cocoa also down

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

January 17, 2023 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Tuesday as a favourable outlook for Brazil's production kept the market on the defensive, while sugar and cocoa prices also eased.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.5% to $1.51 per lb by 1138 GMT.

* Dealers said an improved outlook for Brazil's arabica crop after recent rains was continuing to weigh on prices.

* They noted exchange stocks were also continuing to climb although increased demand following the recent fall in prices had slowed the pace of the rise.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a six-month high of 850,724 bags, as of Jan. 13. There were 139,161 bags pending grading.

* Brazil shipped 35.57 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in 2022, down 2.6% from the previous year, industry group Cecafe said on Monday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $1,903 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell a marginal 0.05% to 19.72 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by nearby supply tightness and concerns that excessive rainfall in September and October could curtail production in India.

* India is likely to produce 34.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 4% from the previous forecast, after sugar cane yields in key producing states were hit by adverse weather, a senior industry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% at $549.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.2% to 2,051 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers were awaiting fourth-quarter grind data from Europe and North America for indications on the extent to which global economic woes were affecting demand for cocoa. Both reports are due on Thursday.

* Sparse rainfall and high temperatures observed in some of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week could damage beans and flowers and reduce the coming April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.7% to $2,632 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.