SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip, sugar and cocoa also down

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell on Wednesday as exchange stocks continued to climb while sugar and cocoa prices were also lower.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $1.6395 per lb by 1329 GMT although the market remained well above last week's 16-month low of $1.5405.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 530,105 bags on Nov. 23, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 543,512 bags pending grading.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned, however, by reports that Brazil's crop next year may be smaller than previously expected.

* They also noted the U.S. Department of Agriculture had downgraded 2022/23 (July/June) production outlooks for both Brazil and Colombia.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $1,827 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.3% to 19.47 cents per lb, weighed partly by lower energy prices.

* Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey noted the outlook for cane crushing in Thailand had been downgraded.

* "Wet conditions, and earlier flooding, have had an impact. So crushing will now start later than expected in early December. And, we suspect, sugar recoveries will also be down," he said in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $530.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,950 pounds a tonne, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

* Dealers said price charts were also looking more bearish after the market's recent decline.

* "The (technical) indicators point to further downside momentum in the near term," Sucden Financial said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,445 a tonne.

