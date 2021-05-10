SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip, raw sugar edges up

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday as the market suffered a setback after its recent strong advance to a more than four-year high, while raw sugar edged higher.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 2.45 cents, or 1.6%, at $1.5045 per lb by 1416 GMT, slipping back after climbing to a peak of $1.5540 last week, its highest since January 2017.

* Dealers said a short-term setback was not unexpected given the magnitude of recent gains but fundamentals remained supportive, with supplies set to tighten in coming months as production in Brazil declines.

* Fitch Solutions said in a report that it was forecasting a global coffee deficit of 6.8 million 60-kg bags in the 2021/22 season, the largest since 2009/10, while adding a lacklustre demand outlook in some key markets would ultimately keep a cap on prices.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by $14, or 0.9%, to $1,525 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.01 cents, or 0.1%, to 17.50 cents per lb, underpinned by concerns about drier-than-normal weather in top exporter Brazil.

* "The market's focus is still firmly on dry weather in CS (Centre-South) Brazil, with a few funds licking their lips in anticipation of seeing some producers forced to buy back short hedges," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $1.10, or 0.2%, to $465.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,651 pounds a tonne.

* Below average rainfall and hot weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could reduce the quality and size of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $27, or 1.1%, to $2,490 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alison Williams and Pravin Char)

