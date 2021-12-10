Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip, cocoa also weakens

Contributor
Nigel Huntl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday, extending the market's pullback from a 10-year high set earlier this week, weighed partly by a strong dollar.

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday, extending the market's pullback from a 10-year high set earlier this week, weighed partly by a strong dollar.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 had fallen 1.5% to $2.3660 per lb by 1245 GMT. Prices had risen on Tuesday to a 10-year high of $2.5235.

* Dealers said the arabica market remained underpinned, however, by supply tightness following a drop in exports from Colombia and bottlenecks in top producer Brazil which have disrupted shipments.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.95% to $2,284 a tonne, hovering just below a 10-year high of $2,334 set on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the robusta market remained focussed on the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam which has been delayed by heavy rains.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.95% to 1,661 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said the new coronavirus variant has led to some concerns about whether demand would continue to recover although there remained some optimism about the outlook for prices.

* "We think the growth in demand will outpace that of supply," Fitch Solutions said in a note, forecasting an average price of 1,775 pounds in 2022.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.2% at $2,445 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.05% to 19.70 cents per lb.

* Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said mills in Brazil, some of which can switch between using cane to make biofuel ethanol or sugar, had hedged a smaller proportion of production than at the same stage a year ago.

* "The lower hedge level is in part a sign that Brazil’s mills are reluctant to commit to sugar over ethanol yet," he said in a market update.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.04% to $510.90 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Huntl Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular