SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip back, cocoa also lower

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, giving up some of the prior session's steep gains, while London cocoa prices fell further from a record peak set earlier this week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell by 2.9% to $1.6245 per lb at 1223 GMT, slipping back after rising by more than 5% on Tuesday.

* Dealers said declining exchange stocks, however, continued to underpin the market.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a one-year low of 389,138 bags on Tuesday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1.4% to $2,332 a metric ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in Vietnam was picking up pace and exports from the world's top robusta producer should start to climb next month.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 0.9% to ​3,316 pounds a metric ton, slipping further from a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market looked set to consolidate in the short term after its recent steep rise although it remained underpinned by the prospect of a drop in production in key producers Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell by 0.2% to $3,810 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since Dec. 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose by 1.5% to 27.48 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by the prospect that Indian sugar production is likely to fall as lower rainfall in key producing states could dent yields.

* "Sugar exports from the country could fall significantly in the current season," ING said in a note.

* Thailand's decision to reverse a domestic sugar price rise and for government approval for sugar exports was also seen as supportive.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 2% to $747.50 per ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Louise Heavens and Sohini Goswami)

