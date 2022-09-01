SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip as dollar strengthens

Updates with market activity, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, although concerns about dry weather in top grower Brazil limited losses.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.75 cents, or 1.2%, at $2.325 per lb, slipping further from last week's six-month high of $2.4295.

* Dealers said conditions remained mostly dry in Brazil coffee areas, adding to concerns there could be insufficient moisture to sustain development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* Farmers and agronomists do not expect this first flowering to generate fruits.

* Brazil's green coffee exports in August were 20% lower from a year earlier.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,231 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 17.99 cents per lb, recovering after falling to as much as 17.75 cents.

* Dealers noted declining fuel prices in Brazil remained a bearish influence, raising the prospect that more cane will be used to make sugar rather than cane-derived biofuels.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it will cut refinery gate gasoline prices by 7% starting Friday.

* But a good flow of sugar in the export market and dryness in Europe were seen as supportive factors.

* Dealers were awaiting an announcement from India on its 2022/23 sugar export policy.

* India is set to allow sugar exports in two tranches for the next season beginning in October.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose $8.30, or 1.5%, to $559.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled down $45, or 1.9%, at $2,368 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Thursday raised its forecast for a global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September) to 230,000 tonnes, driven partly by a reduced outlook for output in Ghana.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 14 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,864 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Vinay Dwivedi)

