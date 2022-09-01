SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices slip as dollar strengthens

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Thursday weighed by a stronger dollar although concerns about dry weather in top grower Brazil continued to underpin prices.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.7% to $2.3360 per lb by 1504 GMT, slipping further from last week's six-month high of $2.4295.

* Dealers said conditions remained mostly dry in Brazil coffee areas, adding to concerns there could be insufficient moisture to sustain development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* They also noted exchange stocks remained low despite a modest rise in the last couple of weeks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 31 stood at 672,585 bags after rebounding from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,231 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 17.83 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted falling fuel prices in Brazil remained a bearish influence, raising the prospect that more cane will be used to make sugar rather than cane-derived biofuels.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it will cut refinery gate gasoline prices by 7% starting Friday.

* Dealers were also awaiting an announcement from India on its 2022/23 sugar export policy.

* India is set to allow sugar exports in two tranches for the next season beginning in October, as it tries to balance the interests of its farmers and consumers, government and industry officials told Reuters.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.65% to $559.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.9% to $2,367 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Thursday upwardly revised its forecast for a global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September) to 230,000 tonnes, driven partly by a reduced outlook for output in Ghana.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.7% at 1,865 pounds a tonne​.

