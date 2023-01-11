SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices set 1-1/2 year low, sugar climbs

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 1-1/2 year low on Wednesday, extending the market's recent slide, as favourable crop weather in Brazil and rising exchange stocks continued to weigh on prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.8% to $1.4825 per lb by 1115 GMT after falling to a 1-1/2 year low of $1.4810.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil and forecasts for more showers had boosted the outlook for the arabica crop in the world's top producer.

* "The incoming rains will support cherry growth and improve soil moisture," weather service Maxar said in a note.

* Rising exchange stocks have added to the bearish mood.

* Dealers noted ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a six-month high of 842,771 bags, as of Jan. 10. There were 186,283 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.05% to $1,841 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 19.91 cents per lb.

* Dealers said short-term supply tightness remained the key supportive factor with March's premium to May SB-1=R widening to around 1.43 cents from 1.29 cents at the close on Tuesday.

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol industry group Unica was due to release a production report on the key Centre-South region of Brazil covering the second half of December around 1400 GMT.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.85% at $556.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was unchanged at 2,030 pounds a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 8.9% year on year in December to 172,357 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.04% to $2,603 a tonne.

