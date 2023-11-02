SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices rise sharply, cocoa also climbs

Updates prices

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Thursday as exchange stocks declined to a 24-year low, while London cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 3.8% to $1.6585 per lb by 1428 GMT.

* Dealers said declining exchange stocks continued to underpin the market.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 380,033 bags on Wednesday.

* Dealers noted the front month's premium to March KC-1=R had widened to around 1.85 cents per lb, up from about 1.00 cent at the close on Wednesday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.9% to $2,333 a metric ton.

* Farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam started to pick beans this week, although supplies remained limited, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.9% to ​3,347 pounds a metric ton, starting to move back up towards a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose by 1.3% to $3,845 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since Dec. 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell by 1.0% to 27.23 cents per lb.

* Dealers said there was some short-term supply tightness driven by export bottlenecks in Brazil.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell by 1.2% to $740.10 per ton.

* Dealers said there appeared to be a pick-up in demand for whites with Egypt and Ethiopia seeking supplies.

