SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices rise as stocks continue to fall

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed higher on Wednesday, boosted by a further decline in both exchange and U.S. stocks, while raw sugar prices were stable.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 gained 0.95 cent, or 0.4%, at $2.527 per lb.

* Dealers noted exchange stocks of arabica coffee were low after recent draws, standing at 1.028 million bags on Feb. 15, down from 1.541 million at the end of 2021.

* The decline is set to continue in coming weeks as supplies continue to be de-certified and sold in a tight spot market.

* Trader Comexim said in a note that falling stocks are leading the market to an inverted position, when the spot contract trade higher than longer positions.

* "Insofar as the stocks are diminishing, there will be pressure for the inversion to go even further," it said.

* The amount of green coffee stored at ports in the United States fell by 37,851 bags by the end of January to 5.79 million 60kg bags, the fifth consecutive monthly reduction and the smallest amount since June.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,272 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed flat at 18.07 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was waiting to see if state-run Brazilian oil company Petrobras would raise gasoline prices in its domestic market.

* Biofuel ethanol is struggling to compete with gasoline in Brazil, with January demand falling by 32% from the same month a year earlier.

* Weak demand for ethanol encourages mills to use cane to produce sugar rather than the biofuel.

* "Brazil's government continues to dither on allowing the rise in global oil prices to flow through to domestic fuel prices. Only then can local ethanol prices rise and take sugar prices higher with them," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.70, or 0.6%, at $482.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2settled down $51, or 1.9%, to $2,671 a tonne.

* May London cocoa LCCc2lost 43 pounds, or 2.4%, to 1,766 pounds per tonne​ with a stronger pound helping to keep a lid on the market. GBP/

* Strong Harmattan conditions have been registered over the hinterlands of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest producers of cocoa, and also over southwest Nigeria, damaging the tree canopy, Climate42 said on Wednesday.

