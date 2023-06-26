News & Insights

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices rebound; sugar and cocoa also up

June 26, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Monday, regaining some ground after last week's sharp drop in prices, while sugar and cocoa prices also rose.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.9% to $1.6630 per lb by 0914 GMT, rebounding from last week's six-month low of $1.6405.

* Dealers said the market had finally found some support after falling nearly 9% last week, but a generally favourable outlook for the harvest in Brazil remained a bearish factor.

* Lower production in Colombia, the world's second-biggest grower of arabica coffee, helped to underpin the market.

* Colombia produced 806,000 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in May, down 21% on output in the same month last year, the national coffee federation said on Saturday.

* Speculators cut their bullish bets on arabica coffee futures on ICE U.S. in the week to June 20, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,697 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 24.45 cents per lb​​, edging away from Friday's two-month low of 24.13 cents.

* Dealers said fund selling had abated, at least temporarily, after driving down prices last week. They said the market was finding support from a weaker dollar and concern that the current El Nino weather event could curb production.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $659.50 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.6% to $3,221 a metric ton, edging back towards a seven-year high of $3,271 set this month.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from tight supplies, with a global deficit widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,490 pounds a metric ton​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

