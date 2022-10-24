Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices rebound; raw sugar hits two-week low

Arabica coffee prices on ICE rose on Monday, rebounding from last week's 13-month low, while raw sugar prices fell to their weakest in more than two weeks.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.5% to $1.9370 per lb by 1149 GMT, regaining some ground after last week's fall to a 13-month low of $1.8620.

* Dealers noted funds had been cutting a net long position in arabica coffee during the recent slide in prices while an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil has also helped to drive down prices.

* The recent price decline, however, has virtually halted sales in top producer Brazil, offering some support for the market.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.45% to $2,005 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.8% to 18.23 cents per lb after slipping to a more than two-week low of 18.21 cents.

* Dealers said the market continued to be weighed down by the potential for a substantial global surplus in the 2022/23 season, partly because of an expected rise in Bralian output.

* They noted, however, that supplies remain tight in the short term, with March trading at a premium to May SB-1=R of about 0.88 cents.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $527.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.4% at $2,339 a tonne.

* Dealers said cocoa arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast continued to trail last season's pace.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,9156 pounds a tonne, with gains limited by a strong pound.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

