SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices jump 5% on forecast for cold snap in Brazil

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed more than 5% higher on Monday, boosted partly by forecasts for a cold snap in top producer Brazil, while sugar and cocoa prices also rose.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 10.9 cents, or 5.1%, at $2.248 per lb, hitting a three-week high of $2.2620 during the session.

* Dealers noted prices were boosted by the threat of frost in some coffee-growing areas of top producer Brazil this week.

* "It is a strong cold front. Not as strong as last year's, but people are worried," said Celso Oliveira, a meteorologist at Somar, saying the lowest temperatures are expected in the mornings of Wednesday and Thursday.

* "In the past, cold scares in May do not result in damaging frost," said softs analyst Judith Ganes. For damage to occur, several conditions must be met, including the dewpoint, upper-level winds and high surface air pressure prior and during the passing of the cold front, she added.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $47, or 2.3%, to $2,087 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports declined 24% year-on-year in April as a drought in parts of the country cut yields.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.51 cent, or 2.7%, to 19.68 cents per lb after peaking at 19.70 cents - the highest level since April 22.

* Dealers said prices were supported by gains in grain prices following India's decision to ban exports of wheat. An increase in the cost of grains can boost prices of ethanol and lead to more use of cane to produce the biofuel.

* A deteriorating outlook for cane production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil has also been supportive, as well as the forecast for a strong cold snap.

* "Estimates of CS (Centre-South) Brazil cane tonnage are coming down slightly, as it becomes clear that the quality of this year's cane varies widely," broker Marex said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $13.50, or 2.5%, to $549.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose $36, or 1.5%, to $2,505 a tonne.

* Heavy rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week will spur growth of the April-to-September mid-crop but could cause mouldy beans, farmers said on Monday.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 20 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,799 pounds per tonne.

