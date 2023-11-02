SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices jump 3.5%, cocoa also climbs

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Thursday as exchange stocks declined to a 24-year low, while London cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled up 5.55 cents, or 3.5%, at $1.6535 per lb​​.

* Dealers said declining exchange arabica stocks continued to underpin the market.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell by 11,933 bags on Thursday to a fresh 24-year low of 368,100 bags.

* "Roasters are running low on stocks, and with the logistic problems in Brazil, they went for the coffee available at the exchange, the old certs," said a U.S. trader.

* The flow of coffee from top grower Brazil, however, improved in October to 4.16 million bags, 25% more than a year before.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $16, or 0.7%, at $2,328 a metric ton.

* Farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam started to pick beans this week, although supplies remained limited, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 41 pounds, or 1.2%, to 3,357 pounds a metric ton, starting to move back up towards a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose by 1.9% to $3,865 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since December, 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1closed little changed at 27.48 cents per lb.

* Dealers said there was some short-term supply tightness driven by export bottlenecks in Brazil.

* Brazilian sugar exports fell 8.8% in October to 2.88 million tons, while exports of corn and soybeans, which compete with sugar for space at ports, were both record for the month.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell by 0.6% at $745.00 per ton.

* Dealers said there appeared to be a pick-up in demand for whites with Egypt and Ethiopia seeking supplies.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

