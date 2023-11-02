News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices jump 3.5%, cocoa also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

November 02, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Thursday as exchange stocks declined to a 24-year low, while London cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled up 5.55 cents, or 3.5%, at $1.6535 per lb​​.

* Dealers said declining exchange arabica stocks continued to underpin the market.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell by 11,933 bags on Thursday to a fresh 24-year low of 368,100 bags.

* "Roasters are running low on stocks, and with the logistic problems in Brazil, they went for the coffee available at the exchange, the old certs," said a U.S. trader.

* The flow of coffee from top grower Brazil, however, improved in October to 4.16 million bags, 25% more than a year before.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $16, or 0.7%, at $2,328 a metric ton.

* Farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam started to pick beans this week, although supplies remained limited, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 41 pounds, or 1.2%, to 3,357 pounds a metric ton, starting to move back up towards a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose by 1.9% to $3,865 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since December, 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1closed little changed at 27.48 cents per lb.

* Dealers said there was some short-term supply tightness driven by export bottlenecks in Brazil.

* Brazilian sugar exports fell 8.8% in October to 2.88 million tons, while exports of corn and soybeans, which compete with sugar for space at ports, were both record for the month.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell by 0.6% at $745.00 per ton.

* Dealers said there appeared to be a pick-up in demand for whites with Egypt and Ethiopia seeking supplies.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.