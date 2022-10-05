SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices gain more than 2%, sugar also up

Updates with market activity, includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed over 2% higher on Wednesday with supplies tight after a drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia, while sugar and cocoa prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled 5.35 cents, or 2.4%, higher at $2.2465 per lb​​​​.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness.

* A drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia had tightened supplies of arabica coffee and led to December trading at a premium to more distant contracts.

* "There are more than 10 cents premium on December against March," said one broker.

* International Coffee Organization (ICO) data showed from October 2021 to August 2022 shipments from Brazil fell 27.2%, while Colombia saw a decline of 18.7%.

* "The fall in the exports of Colombia is linked to persistent unfavourable weather conditions reducing the available supply of coffee in the country," the ICO said in a monthly update.

* There have also been downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil recently linked to adverse weather.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 was little changed at $2,173 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 settled 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, higher at 17.95 cents per lb, extending the market's rebound from a two-month low of 17.36 cents set earlier this week.

* Dealers said the market was supported by gains in broader financial markets, with world stocks around two-week highs on Wednesday and oil rising after a fall in stocks in the U.S. MKTS/GLOB.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.50, or 0.3%, at $534.60 a tonne.

* European Union sugar production is forecast to fall by 6.9% in the 2022/23 season to 15.5 million tonnes following a drop in planted area and a severe summer drought in many parts of the trading bloc, the European Commission said in a short-term outlook issued on Wednesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled 28 pounds, or 1.5%, higher at 1,904 pounds per tonne​.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $32, or 1.4%, to $2,392 a tonne.

* Commodities broker Czarnikow said hurricane Fiona led to a loss of around 4,000 tonnes of cocoa production in the Dominican Republic.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter, David Evans and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

