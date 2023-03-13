SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall, sugar and cocoa also down

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Monday, slipping back down towards the prior session's one-month low, while sugar and cocoa prices also fell.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 were down 0.7% at $1.7655 per lb by 1203 GMT after falling to a one-month low of $1.7375 on Friday.

* Dealers said the outlook for crops in the southern part of Brazil's coffee belt had improved following recent rains, although conditions remained dry in more northerly areas.

* They also noted exchange stocks were edging back up again after recently falling to the lowest level this calendar year.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 779,452 60kg bags on March 10 - the highest level in more than one week.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,134 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.95% to 20.96 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market's recent run-up had lost momentum, although there remained concern about diminishing prospects for production in India, Thailand and China.

* "We expect to see the end of the bull run in the near term," broker Sucden Financial said in a technical note.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $583.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 2,062 pounds a tonne, extending its fall from a six-year high of 2,177 pounds set earlier this month.

* Dealers noted the market remained underpinned, however, by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.706 million tonnes by March 12 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 4.8% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,675 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Paul Simao)

