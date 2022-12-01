Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall, sugar also down

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

December 01, 2022 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Thursday as the market resumed a prolonged downtrend after a recent rally, while sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was down 2.4% to $1.6580 per lb at 1524 GMT. The market had earlier risen to a four-week high of $1.7435.

* Dealers said the market remained focussed on the outlook for next year's crop in Brazil, with forecasts for a potentially huge harvest sending prices down to a 16-month low last month.

* Some concerns about the production outlook helped to fuel a short-term rebound but many still expect a bumper crop.

* Strong Brazilian production is likely to create a global surplus and drive down the New York price next year, Roberto Velez, manager of Colombia's National Federation of Coffee Growers, told a news conference.

* A continued rise in exchange arabica stocks also remained a bearish influence on prices.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 591,769 bags on Nov. 30, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 465,218 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,899 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam remained flat on Thursday from a week ago, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 19.48 cents per lb.

* The market remained underpinned by a prolonged period of rain in Brazil's south and southeastern regions that is expected to hurt cane harvest progress and also impact sugar loading operations in Paranagua, the country's No. 2 port.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $538 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.6% to $2,538 a tonne.

* The market was underpinned by an upward revision to the International Cocoa Organization's global deficit forecast for the 2021/22 season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.9% to 1,980 pounds a tonne, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Mark Potter)

