SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall sharply; sugar climbs

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE slumped to their lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, extending the market's recent slide, as favourable crop weather in Brazil and rising exchange stocks continued to weigh on prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 4.7% to $1.4385 per lb by 1439 GMT after touching $1.4345, the weakest level since May 2021.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil and forecasts for more showers had boosted the outlook for the arabica crop in the world's top producer.

* Rising exchange stocks have added to the bearish mood.

* Dealers noted that ICE certified coffee stocks stood at a six-month high of 842,771 bags on Jan. 10. There were 186,283 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2% to $1,803 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.1% to 19.85 cents per lb.

* Dealers said short-term supply tightness remained the key supportive factor, with March's premium to May SB-1=R widening to about 1.40 cents from 1.29 cents at Tuesday's close.

* Brazil's centre-south sugarcane crushing totalled 2.63 million tonnes in the second half of December, industry group Unica said on Wednesday, soaring from the same period last year when processing had virtually ended by this time.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 1% at $551.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 2,039 pounds a tonne.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 8.9% year on year in December at 172,357 tonnes, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% to $2,617 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )

