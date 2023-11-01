SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall sharply, cocoa also lower

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures were sharply lower on Wednesday, giving up most of the prior session's steep gains, while London cocoa prices fell further from a record peak set earlier this week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 4.8% to $1.5925 per lb at 1447 GMT, largely erasing the sharp gains in the prior session.

* Dealers said declining exchange stocks, however, continued to underpin the market.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a one-year low of 389,138 bags on Tuesday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.2% to $2,313 a metric ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in Vietnam was picking up pace and exports from the world's top robusta producer should start to climb next month.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to ​3,320 pounds a metric ton, slipping further from a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market looked set to consolidate in the short term after its recent steep rise although it remained underpinned by the prospect of a drop in production in key producers Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2% to $3,808 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since Dec. 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.1% to 27.48 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by the prospect that Indian sugar production is likely to fall as lower rainfall in key producing states could dent yields.

* "Sugar exports from the country could fall significantly in the current season," ING said in a note.

* Thailand's decision to reverse a domestic sugar price rise and the government approval for sugar exports were also seen as supportive.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.6% to $752.20 per ton after setting a contract high of $757.60.

* Dealers said there appeared to be a pick-up in demand for whites with Egypt among potential buyers.

