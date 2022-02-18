SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall; raw sugar hits one-week high

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 10-year high while sugar and cocoa prices rose.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was down 2% at $2.4565 per lb by 1447 GMT. The market rose last week to a 10-year high of $2.6045 but has lost ground during the past few days.

* Dealers said price charts were looking more bearish after recent weak performance while the recent sharp decline in exchange-certified stocks appears to be slowing.

* Broker Sucden Financial expects prices "to remain on the back foot in the near term", it said in a note on technical analysis and price charts.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,256 a tonne.

* Uganda on Friday blamed its withdrawal from an International Coffee Organization agreement this month on what it said are unfair tariffs and other barriers that restrict export of processed coffee to Europe and elsewhere.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 18.40 cents a lb after climbing to a peak of 18.48 cents - its highest since Feb. 10.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with March's premium to May SB-1=R widening to about 0.57 cents on Friday, signalling there could be appetite to take delivery when the front month expires at the end of this month.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.6% at $489.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,651 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned, however, by concerns about dry weather in West Africa, which could reduce the size of the mid-crop.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was unchanged at 1,740 pounds a tonne.

