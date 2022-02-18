SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall; raw sugar hits one-week high

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 10-year high while sugar and cocoa prices rose.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.8% at $2.4615 per lb by 1157 GMT. The market rose last week to a 10-year high of $2.6045 but has lost ground during the past few days.

* Dealers said price charts were looking more bearish after recent weak performance while the recent sharp decline in exchange-certified stocks appears to be slowing.

* Broker Sucden Financial expects prices "to remain on the back foot in the near term", it said in a note on technical analysis and price charts.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,251 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 18.43 cents a lb for its highest level in more than a week.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with March's premium to May SB-1=R widening to about 0.56 cents on Friday, signalling there could be appetite to take delivery when the front month expires at the end of this month.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.7% at $490.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,661 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns about dry weather in West Africa, which could reduce the size of the mid-crop.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.2% at 1,744 pounds a tonne.

