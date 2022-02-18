Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall; raw sugar hits one-week high

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 10-year high while sugar and cocoa prices rose.

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Friday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 10-year high while sugar and cocoa prices rose.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.8% at $2.4615 per lb by 1157 GMT. The market rose last week to a 10-year high of $2.6045 but has lost ground during the past few days.

* Dealers said price charts were looking more bearish after recent weak performance while the recent sharp decline in exchange-certified stocks appears to be slowing.

* Broker Sucden Financial expects prices "to remain on the back foot in the near term", it said in a note on technical analysis and price charts.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,251 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 18.43 cents a lb for its highest level in more than a week.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with March's premium to May SB-1=R widening to about 0.56 cents on Friday, signalling there could be appetite to take delivery when the front month expires at the end of this month.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.7% at $490.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,661 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns about dry weather in West Africa, which could reduce the size of the mid-crop.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.2% at 1,744 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular