SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall, raw sugar edges higher

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, weighed by a strengthening dollar and recent showers in some parts of Brazil, while raw sugar prices edged higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.1% to $2.2525 per lb by 1207 GMT.

* A strong dollar has effectively raised prices in local currency terms in Brazil and can lead to a pick-up in sales from the world's top exporter.

* Dealers also noted there had been some showers in southern coffee areas in Brazil and more rain was forecast although there remained concern about dry conditions in northern areas.

* The prospect that a La Nina weather event could last until the end of the year has heightened concern as it is associated with dry weather in Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,252 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 18.14 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported by rising energy prices which can increase the incentive to use cane to produce biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in Brazil.

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Sept. 15, fell 0.5% to $570.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.25% at $2,363 per tonne, weighed by the strong dollar.

* Broker Sucden Financial said in a report that the market's weak performance on Tuesday, which saw prices fall from a peak of $2,429 before closing at $2,369, had created a more bearish outlook on price charts.

* "Indicators point to a growing downside momentum in the near-term," Sucden said.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.2% at 1,869 pounds a tonne​.

