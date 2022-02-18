SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall; raw sugar also down on choppy session

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Friday as the market extended its retreat from last week's 10-year high.

Raw sugar and cocoa futures also closed down, reverting earlier upward trends.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 4.65 cents, or 1.9%, at $2.46 per lb. The market rose last week to a 10-year high of $2.6045 but has lost ground during the past few days.

* Dealers said price charts were looking more bearish after recent weak performance.

* Broker Sucden Financial expects prices "to remain on the back foot in the near term", it said in a note on technical analysis and price charts.

* Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest 58.9 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the new season (2022/23), a bit more than the 53.7 million bags they produced in the previous cycle that was hit by drought and frosts, StoneX said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $19, or 0.8%, at $2,255 a tonne.

* Uganda on Friday blamed its withdrawal from an International Coffee Organization agreement this month on what it said are unfair tariffs and other barriers that restrict export of processed coffee to Europe and elsewhere.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.08 cent, or 0.4%, at 18.20 cents per lb, after climbing to a peak of 18.48 cents - its highest since Feb. 10.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with March's premium to May SB-1=R widening to about 0.55 cents on Friday, signalling there could be appetite to take delivery when the front month expires at the end of this month.

* There was a small increase in speculators' long position in sugar after several weeks of reductions, the CFTC said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.90, or 0.4%, at $484.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell $15, or 0.6%, to $2,640 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned, however, by concerns about dry weather in West Africa, which could reduce the size of the mid-crop.

* Brazilian cocoa grinding increased by 19% in January to 24,164 tonnes, industry group AIPC said.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 8 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,732 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Jane Merriman and Sandra Maler)

