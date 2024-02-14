SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall on Brazil rains, rising stocks

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Wednesday, with rains in Brazil boosting the outlook for crops and rising exchange stocks also weighing on prices.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2settled down 5.25 cents, or 2.8%, at $1.828 per lb.

* "If we continue to see Brazilian rains alongside stock replenishment we could see funds cut their net long position," Rabobank wrote in a report.

* ICE certified arabica stocks stood at 297,445 bags, as of Feb. 13, up 19% from 249,829 bags at the end of January.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.3% at $3,090 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.07 cent, or 0.3%, at 23.37 cents per lb.

* Analyst Green Pool downgraded its forecast for the 2024/25 cane crop in CS Brazil late last week, saying that some yield potential had already been lost.

* March white sugar LSUc1 expired little changed at $658.70 a ton, with traders saying 5.239 lots were delivered.

* Raw sugar prices SBc1 are expected to post an annual gain of nearly 20% in 2024 as theglobal marketshifts into a deficit in the upcoming season, a Reuters poll of 12 traders and analysts showed.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 11 pounds, or 0.2%, to 4,690 pounds per ton.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after its recent run to record highs, but prices remain underpinned by supply tightness after poor crops in the world's top two producers, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.2% to $5,584 a ton.

* The makers of Hershey HSY.N and Cadbury chocolate are planning more price increases to cover another record-setting surge in cocoa prices, even as inflation-hit consumers curb purchases and company profits face a hit.

