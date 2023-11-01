SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall more than 4%, cocoa also lower

Adds comments from traders, includes closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE exchange fell more than 4% on Wednesday, giving up most of the prior session's steep gains, while London cocoa prices fell further from a record peak set earlier this week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled down 7.5 cents, or 4.5%, at $1.598 per lb​​, largely erasing the sharp gains in the prior session.

* Dealers said the market lacked clear direction, with mostly financial players driving the prices up or down.

* They noted rains have been good for the development of next year's crop in Brazil, and exports from the country in October have increased, but added that declining ICE stocks continued to underpin the market.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to 380,033 bags on Tuesday, the lowest amount in 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $54, or 2.3%, at $2,312 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 31 pounds, or 0.9%, to 3,316 pounds a metric ton, slipping further from a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market looked set to consolidate in the short term after its recent steep rise although it remained underpinned by the prospect of a drop in production in key producers Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $23, or 0.6%, to $3,794a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1​settled up 0.42 cents, or 1.6%, at 27.51 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by the prospect that Indian sugar production is likely to fall as lower rainfall in key producing states could dent yields.

* "Sugar exports from the country could fall significantly in the current season," ING said in a note.

* Thailand's decision to reverse a domestic sugar price rise and the government approval for sugar exports were also seen as supportive.

* Dealers said there appeared to be a pick-up in demand for whites with Egypt among potential buyers.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shailesh Kuber)

