SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall more than 3%, raw sugar flat

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed more than 3% down on Monday as the market suffered a setback after its recent strong advance to a more than four-year high.

Raw sugar was flat, while cocoa rose.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2settled down 4.85 cents, or 3.2%, at $1.4805 per lb, slipping back after climbing to a peak of $1.5540 last week, its highest since January 2017.

* Dealers said a short-term setback was not unexpected given the magnitude of recent gains but fundamentals remained supportive, with supplies set to tighten in coming months as production in Brazil declines.

* Fitch Solutions said in a report that it was forecasting a global coffee deficit of 6.8 million 60-kg bags in the 2021/22 season, the largest since 2009/10, while adding a lacklustre demand outlook in some key markets would ultimately keep a cap on prices.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $21, or 1.4%, at $1,518 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1were flat at 17.49 cents per lb.

* "The market's focus is still firmly on dry weather in CS (Centre-South) Brazil, with a few funds licking their lips in anticipation of seeing some producers forced to buy back short hedges," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly note.

* Broker Marex Spectron said there are signs in the market of cooling demand for sugar, both for raws and white.

* But it added that sugar prices could only 'collapse' if the funds get out of their massive long position, which "the funds are unlikely to do while the grains situation remains as bullish as it appears today".

* August white sugar LSUc1settled up $1.40, or 0.3%, at $466.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2settled up 22 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,667 pounds per tonne​.

* Below average rainfall and hot weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could reduce the quality and size of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2​​settled up $51, or 2.1%, to $2,514 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Alison Williams, Pravin Char and David Gregorio)

