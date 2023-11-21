SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices fall as Brazil crop outlook improves

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Tuesday as the outlook for next year's crop in top grower Brazil was boosted by a more favourable weather outlook.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.8% to $1.6805 per lb by 1530 GMT.

* Dealers said the weather in Brazil was expected to be cooler and wetter in the next few days, easing concern about recent hot, dry conditions.

* The market remained underpinned by the low level of exchange stocks, which have fallen below 300,000 bags for the first time in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,486 a metric ton as the flow of newly harvested beans from top robusta producer Vietnam begins to pick-up.

* Dealers said the robusta harvest in Vietnam was about 15-20% complete.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.35% to ​3,441 pounds a metric ton, though prices remained well below last week's record high of 3,569 pounds.

* Dealers said the recent strength of sterling had been weighing on prices along with some liquidation of speculative longs. Market fundamentals remain supportive, however, with poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $4,099 a metric ton.

* Dealers noted that the front month December contract had moved to a premium to March CC-1=R as traders liquidate positions ahead of its first notice day on Friday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.2% to 27.62 cents per lb.

* Analysts said there could be some selling of raw sugar during the annual rebalancing of commodity indexes in January.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.04% at $746.70 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

