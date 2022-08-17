Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices edge up, sugar eases

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday as the market consolidated after the prior session's sharp fall, while raw sugar prices were lower.

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday as the market consolidated after the prior session's sharp fall, while raw sugar prices were lower.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% to $2.1665 per lb by 1453 GMT after falling by nearly 2.5% on Tuesday.

* Dealers said concerns about supply tightness, however, were beginning to ease.

* They noted that ICE-certified stocks had posted the first daily increase since June as traders recertify thousands of bags in a move which can remove age discounts.

* ICE-certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 16 stood at 577,212 bags, up from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags a day earlier.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,236 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.2% to 18.23 cents per lb.

* Dealers said recent weakness in fuel prices in Brazil remained a bearish influence.

* Lower fuel prices can prompt Brazilian mills to switch to using more cane to produce sugar rather than cane-derived biofuels.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras cut gasoline prices earlier this week, adding to the incentive for mills to focus on sugar production.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $551.10 a tonne.

* A third of Ukraine's refineries will not operate in the coming sugar production year due to war and high gas prices, producers' union Ukrtsukor said on Tuesday.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2% to $2,417 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market had derived support from indications that production in Ivory Coast and Ghana in the upcoming season may be lower than previously anticipated.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 1.7% at 1,814 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular