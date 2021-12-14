SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices edge higher, sugar also gains

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were slightly higher on Tuesday as the market consolidated just below a recent 10-year peak while sugar prices also firmed.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.3% to $2.3735 per lb by 1347 GMT, with the market consolidating below last week's 10-year high of $2.5235.

* Dealers said the outlook for next year's crop in Brazil remained the key market focus after drought and frost this year damaged many trees and dented future production prospects.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,297 a tonne as the market continued to be supported by lower exports from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* For the first 11 months of 2021, Vietnam exported 1.4 million tonnes of coffee, down 2.3% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 19.72 cents per lb.

* The upside continued to be capped by the prospect of a pick-up in exports from India if prices rally significantly.

* Dealers said there remained sufficient supplies, though there could be a small global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

* "A likely minor (global sugar) deficit in season 2021 is not a major issue in the context of comfortable inventory," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a quarterly update.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $512.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 1,710 pounds a tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.5% at $2,519 a tonne.

