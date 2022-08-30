SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, sugar futures also fall

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Tuesday, slipping back from last week's six-month high, as rains in Vietnam and a wetter outlook in Brazil lessened crop concerns.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 eased 0.1% to $2.3645 per lb by 1137 GMT, having set a six-month peak of $2.4295 last week.

* Dealers noted the prospect of some rain in Brazil coffee areas in the next week or two had led to a slight pullback in prices, lessening concerns that there could be insufficient moisture to sustain the development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* Weather service Maxar said Brazil would remain mostly dry during the next five days but the 6-10 day outlook suggested light to moderate rains may return to southern coffee areas going forward.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,274 a tonne after setting a 7-1/2 month high of $2,355 last week.

* Dealers said rains in top robusta producer Vietnam over the weekend should improve slightly the outlook for the upcoming 2022/23 crop although may not be able to fully restore the damage caused by recent dry weather.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 18.33 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was weighed partly by weakness in energy prices. O/R

* Lower fuel prices can lead to more use of cane to make sugar at the expense of cane-derived biofuel ethanol, particularly in top sugar producer Brazil.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $554.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,407 a tonne.

* Above-average rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could help spur an early start to the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.2% at 1,850 pounds a tonne​.

