SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, sugar and cocoa edge up

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were marginally lower on Wednesday as rains in Brazil aided the flowering of next year's crop, while sugar and cocoa prices rose.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 0.2% lower at $2.1885 per lb​​ at 1051 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued, however, to be underpinned by short-term supply tightness.

* Dealers said a drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia had tightened supplies of arabica coffee and led to December trading at a premium to more distant contracts.

* International Coffee Organization (ICO) data showed from October 2021 to August 2022 shipments from Brazil fell 27.2%, while Colombia saw a decline of 18.7%.

* "The fall in the exports of Colombia is linked to persistent unfavourable weather conditions reducing the available supply of coffee in the country," the ICO said in a monthly update.

* There have also been downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil recently linked to adverse weather.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.55% to $2,160 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 was up 0.3% at 17.97 cents per lb, extending the market's rebound from a two-month low of 17.36 cents set earlier this week.

* Dealers said the market was supported by gains in broader financial markets, with world stocks around two-week highs on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB.

* The presidential election in top producer Brazil also remained a major focus, with a run-off scheduled for Oct. 30.

* "Brazil’s run‑off Presidential election looks tight. So either Presidential candidate might be drawn into making promises, particularly on fuel prices, that have implications for sugar," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

* Lower energy prices in Brazil make it more profitable to use cane to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.3% at $534.90.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.6% at 1,888 pounds per tonne.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,370 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

