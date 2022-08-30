SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, sugar also lower

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Tuesday, slipping slightly from last week's six-month high, as rains in Vietnam and a wetter outlook in Brazil eased crop concerns.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.4% to $2.3555 per lb by 1343 GMT, having set a six-month peak of $2.4295 last week.

* Dealers said forecasts for rain in Brazilian coffee areas in the next 10 days had contributed to a slight pullback in prices, reducing concern that there could be insufficient moisture to sustain the development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* They said that a rebound in exchange stocks was also a bearish influence.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 29 stood at 663,874 bags after rebounding from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,273 a tonne after setting a 7-1/2 month high of $2,355 last week.

* Dealers said that weekend rain in top robusta producer Vietnam should improve the outlook for the upcoming 2022/23 crop, but may not be sufficient to fully repair the damage caused by recent dry weather.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 18.31 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was pressured partly by weakness in energy prices. O/R

* Lower fuel prices can lead to more use of cane to make sugar at the expense of cane-derived biofuel ethanol, particularly in top sugar producer Brazil.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $552.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,408 a tonne.

* Above-average rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could prompt an early start to the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.3% at 1,852 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman )

