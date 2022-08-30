SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, sugar also falls

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Tuesday, slipping slightly from last week's six-month high, as rains in Vietnam and a wetter weather outlook in Brazil eased crop concerns.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.4 cent, or 0.6%, at $2.352 per lb, having scaled a six-month peak of $2.4295 last week.

* Dealers said forecasts for rain in Brazilian coffee areas in the next 10 days had contributed to a slight pullback in prices, reducing concerns that there could be insufficient moisture to sustain the development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* They said that a rebound in exchange stocks was also a bearish influence.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 30 increased by 8,120 bags to 671,994, continuing to rebound from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $18, or 0.8%, to $2,261 a tonne after rising to a 7-1/2-month high of $2,355 last week.

* Dealers said that weekend rain in top robusta producer Vietnam should improve the outlook for the upcoming 2022/23 crop, but may not be sufficient to fully repair the damage caused by recent dry weather.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.34 cent, or 1.8%, at 18.10 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was pressured partly by weakness in energy prices. There were also comments about the ongoing Covid lockdowns in China, which can hurt demand for sugar. O/R

* Lower fuel prices can lead to more use of cane to make sugar at the expense of cane-derived biofuel ethanol, particularly in top sugar producer Brazil.

* Ethanol prices continued to slide last week in Brazil, losing about 7%, according to Cepea Esalq.ESQ/ETN/ANALYS

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $11.40, or 2%, to $548.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell $2, or 0.1%, to $2,408 a tonne.

* Above-average rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could prompt an early start to the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 16 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,863 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

