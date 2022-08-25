SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, remain near 2-1/2 month peak

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were slightly lower on Thursday but remained just below the prior session's 2-1/2 month peak as the focus remained on dry weather in top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $2.3880 per lb by 1222 GMT, slipping back slightly after setting a 2-1/2 month peak of $2.40 on Wednesday.

* Dealers said dry weather in Brazil coffee areas remained a concern, threatening the development of coffee buds and cherries after heavy rains earlier this month led to some early flowering in some areas.

* "Brazil will not see much rain over the next five days," weather service Maxar said in a daily coffee update, adding the dry pattern was seen persisting in its 6-10 day outlook.

* They noted a rebound in exchange stocks remained a bearish influence but was currently being outweighed by the crop concerns in Brazil.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 24 stood at 663,780 bags, a seventh successive daily increase after setting a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,326 a tonne after setting a 7-1/2 month high of $2,355 on Wednesday.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam rose this week, tracking sharp gains in London robusta futures on supply concerns, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 18.08 cents per lb.

* Dealers said lower-than-expected production in Centre-South Brazil during the first half of August was helping to support prices along with a weaker dollar.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $551.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,393 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.5% at 1,820 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;)

